Family appeals for safe repatriation of mentally challenged man who accidentally crossed LoC

The family of a mentally challenged man, who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday, appealed to authorities in Pakistan and India for his safe return.

Yasir Faiz, a resident of Tetrinote in AJK’s Poonch district, was taken to a hospital in Rawalakot on Saturday for psychiatric treatment. According to his family, as the doctor prepared to administer an injection, the 32-year-old father of three panicked and fled from the hospital.

Later that evening, the family learned he had crossed the unmarked LoC along the banks of River Poonch. The river, which flows into AJK from the Tetrinote area, serves as the LoC at several points.

Tetrinote is also known as one of the former functional crossing points used for intra-Kashmir travel and trade until 2019. Currently, this crossing point is used for the repatriation of inadvertent crossers.

“Faiz believed the doctor was going to harm him. He fled the hospital, boarded public transport to Hajira, and later hired a motorcycle ride to reach the vicinity of the LoC,” a relative, Chaudhry Waheed, told Dawn.com over the phone.

“He suffers from severe depression for quite some time and took this step out of ignorance. We urge the Indian authorities to ensure no harm comes to him,” said his father Muhammad Faiz Akbar.

He also called on Pakistani authorities to coordinate with their Indian counterparts to facilitate Faiz’s safe repatriation.

A news portal based in India-held Kashmir confirmed Faiz’s arrest by the Indian army late on Saturday night in Salhotri village. The portal, which also showed a still image of Faiz wearing no warm clothing except a woollen cap, reported that he had been handed over to the police.

When contacted, Poonch Deputy Commissioner Syed Mumtaz Kazmi confirmed to Dawn.com that Faiz suffered from mental health issues and had strayed across the LoC.

“There is a set procedure for repatriation of inadvertent crossers and we have initiated it for his return,” he said.

Civilians crossing the LoC

Officials say residents of AJK living near the unmarked LoC often stray across the divide unintentionally while herding cattle, collecting fodder, or foraging for medicinal plants.

Unlike the heavily militarised Indian-held side, many areas in AJK have civilian populations living ahead of military posts, making such crossings more frequent.

In recent years, several AJK residents have crossed the LoC with varying outcomes. Some were repatriated, while others faced tragic consequences.

In December 2024, Indian authorities arrested 18-year-old Saliq Khalid, a resident of Haveli district, for crossing the LoC. Khalid, who also suffered from mental health issues, was repatriated after two days.

In September 2023, 30-year-old Hassam Shahzad, reportedly suffering from mental illness caused by drug addiction, crossed the LoC from Tetrinote out of panic. He was repatriated after two days.

In June 2023, Munir Hussain, an 82-year-old resident of the Batal sector who suffered from mental health issues, inadvertently crossed the LoC and was repatriated after two days.

Similarly, in May 2023, 25-year-old Usman Zulfikar, a mentally unstable resident of Kotli district, crossed the LoC and was repatriated via the Tetrinote crossing point after two days.

However, not all cases in 2023 ended peacefully, as at least eight AJK civilians were killed by Indian forces near the LoC while collecting herbs, cutting grass, or herding livestock.

In one case, 25-year-old Ta’araf Mughal, a resident of the Nakyal sector, was shot dead by Indian troops in May 2023 while grazing cattle. In another incident, five residents of Neelum Valley’s Gurez area went missing on October 26, 2023 while foraging for herbs near the LoC.

Indian media claimed the Indian army killed “five militants” who had infiltrated from AJK. However, no bodies or evidence were provided to substantiate these claims.

In August 2023, an AJK villager was martyred by the Indian army when he was standing in his field in Nakyal sector.

Meanwhile, in June that year, two villagers were martyred and another was injured by the Indian troops in an almost identical incident in the Tetrinote area, which had marked the first major “willful” ceasefire violation in two and a half years.

Missing civilians

Some inadvertent crossers remain unaccounted for, with teenagers Siyam Maqsood of Chaatra Abbaspur and Asmaad Ali of Tetrinote among them.

In August 2021, 15-year-old Maqsood, angered over a trivial issue, left home and crossed the LoC. His mother, Amna Bibi, who spoke to Dawn.com on Sunday from Abbaspur, said the family had been unaware of his whereabouts.

Similarly, in November 2021, 14-year-old Asmaad crossed the LoC while chasing his pet pigeon. Despite a Juvenile Justice Board in India-held Kashmir ordering his release in August 2022, he has not been repatriated.

Afzal Kiani, a journalist-turned-lawyer based in Abbaspur, said he had long been advocating for the repatriation of these two boys.

“Such cases highlight the need for greater coordination between Pakistani and Indian authorities to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of those who inadvertently cross the divide,” he said.