E-Paper | January 26, 2025

Brathwaite half century lifts West Indies to 129-5 against Pakistan in Multan Test

AFP Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 01:01pm
Abrar Ahmed (R) watches as West Indies’ captain Kraigg Brathwaite (C) and Amir Jangoo run between the wickets during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 26. — AFP
Abrar Ahmed (R) watches as West Indies’ captain Kraigg Brathwaite (C) and Amir Jangoo run between the wickets during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 26. — AFP

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hit a fighting half-century on Sunday to lead the West Indies to 129-5 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

The tourists negotiated Pakistan’s spin attack aggressively to take their slender nine-run first-innings lead to 138 at the break in their bid to pull off a series-levelling win.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 127 runs, also in Multan.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali brought Pakistan back in the game with 4-59, trapping Alick Athanaze leg before for six on the cusp of lunch, while Justin Greaves was unbeaten on five.

With the Multan Stadium pitch offering slow spin in comparison to day one, Brathwaite led the way with two sixes and four boundaries in his 31st Test half-century.

Noman broke the solid 50-run opening stand by dismissing Mikyle Louis for seven after the tourists started their second innings in the morning.

Brathwaite overturned two leg before decisions against him before he was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off Noman for a well-made 52.

Debutant Amir Jangoo also batted well for his 30 with three boundaries, before Sajid Khan had him caught in the slips by Salman Agha.

Kavem Hodge was stumped by Rizwan off Noman for 15 as the West Indies slumped from 92-1 to 129-5.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.