Brathwaite half century lifts West Indies to 129-5 against Pakistan in Multan Test

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hit a fighting half-century on Sunday to lead the West Indies to 129-5 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

The tourists negotiated Pakistan’s spin attack aggressively to take their slender nine-run first-innings lead to 138 at the break in their bid to pull off a series-levelling win.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 127 runs, also in Multan.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali brought Pakistan back in the game with 4-59, trapping Alick Athanaze leg before for six on the cusp of lunch, while Justin Greaves was unbeaten on five.

With the Multan Stadium pitch offering slow spin in comparison to day one, Brathwaite led the way with two sixes and four boundaries in his 31st Test half-century.

Noman broke the solid 50-run opening stand by dismissing Mikyle Louis for seven after the tourists started their second innings in the morning.

Brathwaite overturned two leg before decisions against him before he was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off Noman for a well-made 52.

Debutant Amir Jangoo also batted well for his 30 with three boundaries, before Sajid Khan had him caught in the slips by Salman Agha.

Kavem Hodge was stumped by Rizwan off Noman for 15 as the West Indies slumped from 92-1 to 129-5.