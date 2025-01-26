E-Paper | January 26, 2025

Israel says UN Palestinian agency must end operations by 30th

AFP Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 07:12am

UNITED NATIONS: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees must end operations and leave all its premises in Jerusalem by Jan 30, Israel’s UN ambassador said on Friday, affirming timelines set out in controversial Israeli legislation.

Defying international concern, Israeli lawmakers have passed legislation that bars the agency, UNRWA, from operating in Israel and east Jerusalem, the sector of the city annexed by Israel following the 1967 Six Day War.

The agency has faced criticism from Israel that has escalated since the start of the conflict, including claims that several of its 13,000 Gaza employees were involved in the deadly Oct 7, 2023 raid by Hamas. In a letter addressed to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Ambassador Danny Danon said “UNRWA is required to cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city, no later than 30 Jan 2025.” UNRWA is considered the backbone of humanitarian operations for Palestinians.

It provides aid to some six million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. While east Jerusalem has long been an administrative hub for the agency, it also runs schools and health clinics in the sector.

Israel has also passed a law that prohibits contact between Israeli officials and UNRWA, but its parliament has not technically banned the agency from operating in Gaza or the West Bank.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that preventing the agency from operating “might sabotage the Gaza ceasefire, failing once again hopes of people who have gone through unspeakable suffering.”

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.