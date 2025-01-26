E-Paper | January 26, 2025

Trump’s high-wire act to transform US power grid won’t be easy

Reuters Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 06:54am

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s oversight of an increasingly unreliable US power grid requires swift action, he said this week, but there is no easy fix for one of the grid’s most complex and troubled areas: long-distance transmission lines.

Trump’s National Energy Emergency declaration and executive orders detail a long list of interconnected problems dogging an electric grid vulnerable to fuel shortages, soaring demand, and an increasing number of wild weather events.

“There’s clearly a recognition of the need to increase energy production broadly in the United States and do it with whatever resources necessary,” said Spencer Pederson, a top executive at the Nat­ional Electrical Manu­facturers Asso­ciation.

Trump’s initial moves could help to some degree: The emergency declaration directs agencies to scour their books for laws and regulations that could be used to speed approval and permitting for projects like transmission, and overcome regulatory obstacles that have long hampered big projects.

The executive orders, part of a slew of actions Trump signed his first day in office to accelerate broader energy production, seek to streamline permitting procedures that historically have taken years or even decades.

Morgan Stanley, in a note this week to investors, said Trump’s actions “could improve the speed of transmission infrastructure permitting and environmental reviews.”

Big obstacles remain. Pederson noted a shortage of large electrical transformers and skilled workers, and added that the US grid’s overseas supply chain is still adjusting to being reoriented away from China, a move that began during the first Trump administration.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.