Non-textile exports soar 13pc to $7.5bn

ISLAMABAD: Exports of non-textile products rose 12.83 per cent to $7.56 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year from $6.70bn in the same period last year, primarily driven by rising demand for value-added products.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, leather, footwear and engineering goods contributed to the export growth during 6MFY25 from a year ago.

Non-textile product exports rose 24.95pc to $14.02bn in FY24 from $11.22bn the preceding year. Exports of non-textile items continued to expand in the current fiscal year, building on the pace of the previous year.

The export of engineering goods saw an increase of 28.11pc in 6MFY25 from a year ago. In the engineering sector, the growth was recorded in exports of industrial machinery, transport equipment, auto parts and rubber tyres.

At the same time, a growth of 33.82pc was recorded in the quantity of cement exports during the first half of the current fiscal year from a year ago. The export value of cement grew 23.2pc during 6MFY25.

Similarly, footwear exports increased 18.38pc, followed by canvas footwear (22.31pc) and other footwear (16.18pc). The exports of leather made-up rose 6.88pc, mainly led by a 17.88pc increase in demand for leather gloves during the first half of FY25.

A decline was also observed in leather garments. The export of raw leather increased by 0.73pc during the period under review.

Pakistan is one of the leading suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, the export value of these instruments remained negligible as famous brands re-marketed them in Western countries. It rose 1.51pc during the first half of 2024-25.

However, the export of carpets and rugs declined by 7.41pc, sports goods by 1.57pc and gur products (which are not classified under the food category) by 32.51pc in 6MFY25 from a year ago.

The jewellery exports surged by 71.78pc in 6MFY25, followed by a 102.78pc increase in the export of molasses and handicrafts by 45.38pc. However, the export of furniture declined by 16.89pc and gems by 28.51pc.

Petroleum crude exports recorded a positive growth of 100pc in 6MFY25 from a year ago, whereas the foreign shipments of petroleum products surged 123.79pc.

According to the PBS data, raw food exports increased by 13.83pc in 6MFY25 over the preceding fiscal year. The value of raw food exports reached $3.96bn in 6MFY25, up from $3.47bn over the corresponding period last year.

