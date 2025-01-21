Textile exports rise 9.6pc in 1HFY25

ISLAMABAD: The textile and clothing exports grew 9.67 per cent in the first half of 2024-25, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The textile exports maintained a bullish trend with robust growth of 13pc in August, 17.92pc in September, 13.11pc in October, 10.81 pc in November and 5.55pc in December, respectively. However, exports contracted 3.09pc in July -- the first month of 2024-25.

Trade experts believe it would take a lot of struggle for the sector to compete with regional rivals due to the implementation of harsh taxation measures in the current fiscal year. However, the disruption in supply from Bangladesh has also boosted demand for Pakistani garments.

Textile and clothing exports have been static for the last two years despite having a $25bn installed capacity due to structural issues, according to textile players.

In absolute terms, the textile and clothing exports rose 9.67pc to $9.08bn in July-December FY25 from $8.28bn in the corresponding period last year.

The government has introduced various measures, including increasing the tax rate on exporters’ income in 2024-25. They are demanding the early release of refund/rebate payments that have been pending for many months.

The PBS data showed exports of readymade garments rose 22.48pc in value and 10.0pc in quantity during 6MFY25, while knitwear rose 18.42pc in value and 8.87pc in quantity. Bedwear grew 14.75pc in value and 14.27pc in quantity.

Towel exports rose 5.97pc in value and 5.65pc in quantity 6MFY25, whereas cotton cloth went up 4.10pc in value and contracted 1.70pc in quantity, respectively.

Yarn exports dipped 37.96pc in 6MFY25. Made-up articles, excluding towels, increased by 9.36pc, and tents, canvas and tarpaulin went up by 9.55pc in 6MFY25. Raw cotton exports recorded a decline of 98.85pc during the period under review.

The import of synthetic fibre shrank 3.67pc, and the arrival of synthetic silk yarn increased by 9.86pc. However, the import of other textile items increased by 71.64pc during the period under review.

The import of raw cotton surged 154.93pc from a year ago. However, the import of second-hand clothes grew 20.49pc during the months under review. The import of textile machinery also recorded a growth of 53.90pc during the first half of the current fiscal year from a year ago.

In July-December FY25, the country’s total exports increased by 11.04pc to $16.64bn, up from $14.98bn in the same months last year.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2025