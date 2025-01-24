E-Paper | January 24, 2025

Sindh to close educational institutions on Jan 28 to mark Shab-i-Meraj

Imtiaz Ali Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 10:56pm

The Sindh government has announced that all educational institutions in the province will be closed to mark the occasion of Shab-i-Meraj, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

According to the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, all public and private educational institutions will remain closed on January 28 (Tuesday) on account of Shab-i-Meraj.

Shab-i-Meraj, is observed on the 27th of Rajab to commemorate the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) Night of Ascent.

Schools and workplaces are typically closed to observe the holiday, which occurs every year.

Muslims offer prayers and attend religious gatherings to celebrate the occasion.

