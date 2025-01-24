Criticism by the press key to better governance, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Acknowledging that press criticism of its policies was essential for improving governance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the government welcomed constructive criticism by the media.
Speaking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), which called on him at the Prime Minister Office, the prime minister said the relationship between government and the media was based on mutual trust.
He claimed that there was complete freedom of expression in the country, and that his government believed that the media was the fourth pillar of the state.
The PM used the opportunity to highlight the good work done by his regime, such as avoiding default, bringing down inflation, enacting reforms in the FBR and anti-smuggling measures.
He also said that Pakistan’s identity had been restored on the global stage and the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were starting to materialise.
According to a PM Office statement, members of the delegation appreciated the improvement in economic indicators and pledged that the media would continue to play a constructive role in national development and improving governance.
They also praised the PM’s efforts in negotiating with independent power producers (IPPs) to reduce electricity prices.
Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025
