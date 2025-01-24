E-Paper | January 24, 2025

Criticism by the press key to better governance, says PM Shehbaz

Dawn Report Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:12am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with a delegation of Pakistan Broad­casters Associa­tion in Islamabad on Jan 23, 2025. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with a delegation of Pakistan Broad­casters Associa­tion in Islamabad on Jan 23, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Ack­now­ledging that press critic­i­­sm of its policies was ess­ential for improving governance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Mon­day that the government welcomed constructive criticism by the media.

Speaking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broad­casters Associa­tion (PBA), which cal­­led on him at the Prime Minister Of­­fi­ce, the prime minister said the relationship between government and the media was based on mutual trust.

He claimed that there was complete freedom of expression in the country, and that his government believed that the media was the fourth pillar of the state.

The PM used the opportunity to highlight the good work done by his regime, such as avoiding default, bringing down inflation, enacting reforms in the FBR and anti-smuggling measures.

He also said that Pakistan’s identity had been restored on the global stage and the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were starting to materialise.

According to a PM Office statement, members of the delegation appreciated the improvement in economic indicators and pledged that the media would continue to play a constructive role in national development and improving governance.

They also praised the PM’s efforts in negotiating with independent power producers (IPPs) to reduce electricity prices.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

THE vision of this country’s founding father was that of a Muslim-majority state where members of all religious...
A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...