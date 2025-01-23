Changes to cybercrime law unveiled amid protest

• Standing Committee on Interior to take up Peca (Amendment) bill today

• Changes proposed include creation of new authority with powers to block both content and social media platforms

• NCCIA to replace FIA Cybercrime Wing; 3-year terms suggested for disinformation

• Package to overhaul criminal justice system also laid before parliament

ISLAMABAD: A bill seeking amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws was introduced in the National Assembly on Wednesday, proposing three-year prison terms for spreading disinformation, dissolving the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing and setting up of a new investigation agency, and establishing a new authority with vast powers, which include partial or full blocking of social media platforms.

“Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to Rs2m or with both,” reads the latest draft, titled the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The proposed amendment to Peca was presented as a supplementary agenda item by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of the interior minister.

The introduction coincided with a noisy protest by PTI-led opposition lawmakers, who criticised the speaker for refusing to grant the floor to Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan before the question hour.

The National Assembly’s Stan­d­ing Committee on Interior is set to convene today (Thursday) to dis­cuss the Peca (Amendment) Bill.

According to the bill, the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority will be based in Islamabad, with the provision to establish offices in other provinces as needed.

The authority will oversee the enlisting of social media platforms and set operational standards and ensure the protection of users’ rights while facilitating social media platforms.

The authority will be authorised to take disciplinary action against social media platforms violating the Peca Act. It can also direct relevant institutions to remove unlawful content from social media. Individuals affected by illegal online activities must report to the authority within 24 hours.

The authority will comprise nine members, including the interior secretary, the PTA chairman and the Pemra chairman serving as ex-officio members. The chairman and five other members will be appointed for a five-year term. The chairman must hold at least a bachelor’s degree or have 15 years of relevant experience.

The chairman will have the power to order the immediate blocking of any unlawful content on social media.

Under the new amendments, all social media platforms must register with the authority. Platforms failing to comply with the law may face temporary or permanent bans.

The authority will have the power to block content that contradicts the ideology of Pakistan or incites citizens to break the law.

It will also be authorised to block unlawful content targeting members of the judiciary, armed forces, parliament or provincial assemblies. Content deleted during parliamentary proceedings cannot be reuploaded on social media.

According to the amendment bill, statements from banned organisations or individuals cannot be uploaded on social media.

NCCIA, council and tribunal

The amendment also proposes the establishment of a Social Media Complaint Council. In cases where social media platforms fail to comply with directives, the authority will have the power to approach the tribunal for enforcement.

To investigate illegal activities on social med­ia, the federal government will establish the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), as per the amendment bill. The agency will be headed by a director general, appointed for a three-year term.

Officers and personnel of the authority will have powers equivalent to police officers of corresponding ranks. Upon the establishment of the new investigative agency, the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing will be dissolved.

The federal government will also establish a Social Media Protection Tribunal to enforce the provisions of the amended act. The tribunal will be chaired by a former high court judge and will include a journalist and a software engineer as members.

According to the proposed amendment, decisions made by the tribunal can be challenged in the Supreme Court within 60 days.

CrPC amendments

Earlier, the law minister also introduced a bill proposing 108 amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The amendments aim to simplify the filing of FIRs, prevent false complaints and curb police excesses during arrests and detentions.

Mr Tarar highlighted provisions requiring lower courts to grant bail when police investigations favour acquittal. He also proposed a one-year timeline for completing trials in criminal cases, with high courts mandated to act if deadlines are exceeded. Pending appeals in high courts would also need to be resolved within a specified timeframe, with consequences for non-compliance.

The bill also includes provisions for using modern devices as evidence and invited input from lawmakers during committee reviews.

The National Assembly also passed the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, introduced by Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Aamir Talal Khan responded to a calling-attention notice, stating that 70 per cent of K-Electric’s 2,100 feeders are now loadshedding free. He added that 282 out of 295 feeders serving mixed-use consumers face no loadshedding, while only 30pc of feeders in high-loss areas experience power outages.

At the start of the session, Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan attempted to raise a point of order but was denied by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who remarked, “No point of order will be allowed before the question hour is over. I do not make U-turns.”

This sparked a protest by PTI lawmakers, who chanted slogans in support of their imprisoned founder Imran Khan. They also tore copies of the agenda, which were seen flying all around.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2025