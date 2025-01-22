E-Paper | January 22, 2025

Engin­eering Development Board to prepare Power Sector Indigenisation Plan

Kalbe Ali Published January 22, 2025
The focus will be on equipment requirements, testing infrastructure, and the local manufacturing capacity to implement the plan.—Dawn/file
ISLAMABAD: The Engin­eering Development Board (EDB) has been tasked by the Ministry of Energy under the National Electricity Policy 2021 and National Electricity Plan 2023 to prepare a comprehensive Power Sector Indigenisation Plan (PSIP).

In a statement on Tuesday, the EDB said that the initiative aims to achieve import substitution, enhanced localisation, and increased export potential of electrical power equipment for local and global markets.

The PSIP will cover the local development of generation, transmission and distribution power equipment, which includes transformers, switchgear, cables and conductors, insulators, towers, heavy engine goods, energy meters, capacitors and overhead transmission line fittings and hard wares, etc.

The EDB has said that the plan will serve as a cornerstone for the government to formulate strategies for increased localisation of electrical power equipment, reducing reliance on imports and boosting export potential.

The plan will eventually lead to strengthening Pakistan’s engineering and industrial sectors.

To execute the critical project, EDB has engaged the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) consultancy services to develop a 10-year indigenisation plan.

The plan is based on extensive data collection from power generation, transmission, and distribution companies, including CPPA-G, PPMC, Discos, NTDC, Wapda and K-Electric Ltd, and local manufacturers.

The key focus of the EDB will be on equipment requirements, testing infrastructure, and the local manufacturing capacity to implement the plan. However, one key impediment in the execution of the plan was the limited availability of the data in this regard.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for EDB has said that comprehensive efforts were underway, including stakeholder engagement through meetings and webinars, to ensure the successful collection of data.

A digital dashboard has been developed to facilitate structured data acquisition, enabling effective demand and supply planning for the power sector.

