Call for practical policy frameworks for trade, industry

KARACHI: With the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) and the Textile and Apparel Policy expiring this year, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) have urged the government to develop pro-business policies for the next five years.

These two policies must include actionable and realistic measures that can be effectively implemented, unlike many of those measures announced for 2020-25, which remained unfulfilled.

The KCCI and PHMA made this joint demand during a meeting held at the KCCI on Tuesday.

KCCI President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani and PHMA Central Chairman Muhammad Babar Khan highlighted the urgency of finetuning these critical policies, which are set to expire this year.

They underscored the importance of eliminating ambiguities that left numerous issues unresolved over the past five years. Both leaders stressed that these policies must be finalised through close consultation with key stakeholders, including KCCI, PHMA, and various export associations, to ensure comprehensive and effective frameworks.

Mr Babar noted that the European Union’s GSP+ has enabled Pakistan to compete with countries like Bangladesh in multiple product categories. He emphasised that this status has ensured a steady business flow from the EU, contributing significantly to the country’s exports. With over half of Pakistan’s exports directed to the EU since the grant of GSP+ status, he stressed the need to make collective efforts so that the government could be compelled to take steps to ensure the continuation of GSP+.

He said it was unfortunate that the business community continued to struggle hard for its fundamental rights despite its substantial contributions towards taxes, exports, and employment generation.

Mr Bilwani urged the government to prioritise textile and apparel sectors in policymaking and resource allocation.

