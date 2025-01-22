E-Paper | January 22, 2025

Judicial Commis­sion of Pakistan meeting tomorrow to finalise judges for SHC

Malik Asad Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 09:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commis­sion of Pakistan (JCP) will meet tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the candidates to be appointed as Sindh High Court (SHC) judges.

The commission will co­­nsider 46 candidates vyi­ng for 12 vacant posts. The list included four female candidates — two lawyers and two district and sessions judges (DSJ).

The JCP will consider the overall performance of all candidates. However, in a recent meeting to appoint judges to the Islamabad High Court judges, the commission examined the overall performance of candidates, with a focus on their case disposal rate.

Among the prominent female candidates is DSJ Tasneem Sultana, number 2 on the seniority list of SHC’s subordinate judiciary. She joined the judicial service on April 28, 1994 and her age of superannuation is May 14, 2026. She was promoted to the post of DSJ on Feb 9, 2012 and was presently awaiting posting.

Earlier, she was working as an accountability judge where she disposed of three references, 21 bail applications, six criminal miscellaneous applications and three investigations.

Another DSJ, Munawar Sultana, is number five on the seniority list. She joined the judicial service on July 13, 2005, and was promoted to sessions judge on July 15, 2013. She will attain the age of superannuation on Dec 6 this year. At present, she is working as a sessions judge in Khairpur, where she delivered 931 judgements in three years.

Umaimah Anwar Khan, the daughter of former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, is also in contention to become an SHC judge.

She holds an LLB degree from the University of Sussex and was called to the Lincolns Inn as a Barrister.

Shazia Hanjra, another lawyer, served as the special prosecutor on the Baldia Town factory fire case. She later disassociated herself from the case over alleged non-cooperation by the local police.

Published in Dawn, January 22th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Errant ECP
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Errant ECP

THE ECP has once again earned a detailed reprimand from the Supreme Court. That it still refuses to correct course is ominous
Fast-tracking M6
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Fast-tracking M6

GRAND infrastructure projects in Pakistan often progress at the pace of a bullock cart rather than a bullet train....
Gwadar airport
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Gwadar airport

THE air connectivity established by the inauguration of PIA flights between Karachi and Gwadar is a major step...
Trump 2.0
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Trump 2.0

Few have forgotten how disruptive Trump could be as president. There has been little indication that his 2nd term will be any different.
GB’s status
21 Jan, 2025

GB’s status

THE demand raised by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for constitutional clarity and provisional provincial status is...
Panda bond
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Panda bond

ISLAMABAD’S plans to raise $200m from China’s capital markets through the inaugural issue of a Panda bond this...