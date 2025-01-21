China says hopes for cooperation with US on trade under Trump

China said on Tuesday it hoped to cooperate with the United States to resolve trade issues, as President Donald Trump began his second term after threatening to impose biting tariffs on the Asian giant.

Beijing is “willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question about potential new levies under Trump.

“It is hoped that the United States will work with China to jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations,” Guo said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

He acknowledged “differences and frictions” between Beijing and Washington but said “the common interests and space for cooperation between the two countries are huge”.

“The two sides can strengthen dialogue and consultation in this regard,” he added.

China and the US are the world’s two largest economies but have had a tumultuous trade relationship in recent years.

Trump imposed tariffs on imports from China during his first term, citing alleged unfair practices by Beijing.

His successor Joe Biden kept up the pressure with sweeping rules aimed at restricting Chinese access to high-tech chips.

And Trump threatened to go even further during his election campaign, vowing even higher tariffs if he won another term in office.

China’s economy remains heavily reliant on exports to drive growth despite official efforts to raise domestic consumption.

Asked about the future of the Chinese-owned app TikTok — which has secured a 75-day grace period but may yet be effectively banned from operating in the United States — Guo said Beijing hoped Washington would provide a fair business environment for Chinese firms.

He also hit back at Trump’s order to reinstate Cuba on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, days after Biden removed the island nation from the register.

China and Cuba are longtime socialist allies, and Beijing has consistently opposed Washington’s decades-long economic blockade of Havana.

Guo said Cuba’s re-addition to the list “fully reveals the hegemonic, high-handed and bullying face of the United States”.

“Within a few days, Cuba was off the so-called list, then back on it, as if it were a trifling matter”, Guo said, adding that the move cast doubt on Washington’s “credibility”.

China vows to support World Health Organisation after US withdrawal

China also vowed to support the World Health Organisation after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the body, which he has slammed over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The role of the WHO should only be strengthened, not weakened,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding: “China will, as always, support the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities… and work towards building a shared community of health for humanity. “

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO), a body he has repeatedly criticised over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the White House hours after his inauguration, Trump said the United States was paying far more to the UN body compared to China, adding: “World Health ripped us off.”

The United States, the largest donor to the Geneva-based organisation, provides substantial financial support that is vital to the WHO’s operations. Its withdrawal is expected to trigger a significant restructuring of the institution and could further disrupt global health initiatives.

This marks the second time Trump has sought to sever ties with the WHO. During his first term, the United States issued a notice of intent to withdraw, accusing the organisation of being overly influenced by China during the pandemic’s early stages.

That move was later reversed under former president Joe Biden’s administration.

In his new executive order, Trump directed agencies to “pause the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO” and to “identify credible and transparent United States and international partners to assume necessary activities previously undertaken by the WHO.”