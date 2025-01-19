E-Paper | January 19, 2025

Journalist in Khairpur staged his own kidnapping for ransom: police

Imtiaz Ali Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 05:34pm

A journalist from Sindh’s Khairpur district “faked his own kidnapping,” police said on Sunday, after a video posted on his Facebook account showed him chained and pleading for release, claiming to have been abducted by dacoits for a ransom of Rs10 million.

The video posted on Friday, which also showed the journalist, Fayyaz Solangi, being tortured by a masked armed man, sparked a strong outcry from the journalist community in the upper region of Sindh, leading to demonstrations in several towns on Saturday.

Solangi’s colleague, Ghulam Hussain Chang, said at Hingorja Press Club that the journalist went missing on Jan 12, with his motorcycle found parked along a link road around 7:00 pm. Police and fellow journalists searched for him but failed to locate him. After the video confirmed his abduction, Solangi’s uncle claimed that he received a call from kidnappers demanding Rs10 million ransom.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah later directed the Sindh inspector-general of police to recover the journalist and submit a report.

In a joint press conference today, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Tawheed Memon and SSP Kashmore Zubair Nazir Shaikh said that the police had recovered the journalist by conducting an operation in the Kashmore area.

“However, Fayyaz Solangi had pretended to be abducted to make a false case against his cousins, with whom he had a land dispute,” SSP Memon said. “The journalist had concocted a drama to make a false case against his cousins.”

The officials added that the journalist’s uncle, Mazhar Solangi, was also arrested in Khairpur for being the “main character behind the fake kidnapping.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, KTN News Group, Solangi’s employer, confirmed his dismissal for faking his kidnapping and stated that the organisation no longer had any association with him.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram conundrum
Updated 19 Jan, 2025

Kurram conundrum

If terrorists and sectarian groups — regardless of their confessional affiliations — had been neutralised earlier, we would not be at this juncture today.
EV policy
19 Jan, 2025

EV policy

IT is pleasantly surprising that the authorities are moving with such purpose to potentially revolutionise...
Varsity woes
19 Jan, 2025

Varsity woes

GIVEN that most bureaucrats in our country are not really known for contributions to pedagogical excellence, it ...
Al Qadir ruling
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Al Qadir ruling

One wonders whether the case is as closed as PTI’s critics would have one believe.
Atlantic tragedy
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Atlantic tragedy

The only long-term solution lies in addressing root causes of illegal migration: financial misery and a lack of economic opportunities at home.
Cheap promises?
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Cheap promises?

If promise of the cheapest electricity tariff in the region is to be achieved, the government will need to stay the course, make bitter choices, and take responsibility for its decisions.