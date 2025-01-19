Sindh signs agreement to set up Dhabeji special economic zone

KARACHI: The Sindh government signed an agreement with Chinese and local investors on Saturday to establish the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II, which is expected to attract $3 billion in investment and create over 100,000 jobs.

The agreement was signed by Sindh Economic Zones Man­agement Company Chief Executive Abdul Azeem Uqaili, Zahir Khan Brothers (ZKB) CEO and Chairman Mohabat Khan and Cheng Qiang of PowerChina International, with the support of China’s National Development and Reform Commission.

At the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah described the agreement as a landmark achievement to enhance industrial cooperation.

The project is being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister House, the Dhabeji SEZ, strategically located near Karachi’s ports, offers exceptional connectivity and access to regional trade routes, positioning it as the most viable economic zone under CPEC.

The chief minister emphasised the zone’s potential to attract domestic and foreign investment, particularly from Chinese companies looking to expand their South Asian operations.

“The Dhabeji SEZ is set to transform Pakistan’s economic landscape,” Murad Shah said, adding that the project would stimulate industrial growth, reduce reliance on imports, and boost exports, leading to a self-reliant and sustainable economy.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2025