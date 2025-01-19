South Korean president to stay in jail on ‘evidence tampering’ concerns

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Sunday extended President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention for up to 20 days, citing concern he could destroy evidence in a criminal probe into his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December.

Yoon on Wednesday became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection.

With a requirement either to petition for longer detention or free the president within 48 hours, South Korean investigators asked a Seoul court on Friday to extend his detention after he refused to be questioned. The Seoul Western District Court said it approved the detention warrant requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).

The reason for the approval was “concern that the suspect may destroy evidence”, the court said in a statement.

Under the new warrant, Yoon can be detained for up to 20 days.

The CIO said in a statement it will investigate Yoon, who is being held at the Seoul Detention Centre, in accordance with law and procedure.

Upon hearing that Yoon’s detention was extended, some Yoon supporters broke into the court around 3am and damaged property, assaulted police officers and shouted the president’s name, Yonhap News Agency said.

Live TV showed a large contingent of police seeking to suppress the protesters inside the building.

Earlier, on Saturday, the impeached South Korean president attended court for the first time as supporters rallied outside the court and scuffled with police as they chanted support for the leader.

The president’s Dec 3 martial law declaration lasted just six hours, with lawmakers voting it down despite him ordering soldiers to storm parliament to stop them. He was impeached soon afterwards.

Crowds of Yoon’s backers gathered outside the court, waving flags and holding “release the president” placards. Sixteen protesters were arrested after attempting to force their way into the courthouse.

Yoon sent a letter through his lawyers on Friday thanking his supporters for protests that he deemed “passionate patriotism”.

The decision by the court to approve Yoon’s detention has given prosecutors time to formalise an indictment for insurrection, a charge for which he could be jailed for life or executed if found guilty.

Such an indictment would also mean Yoon would likely be detained for a maximum six months during the trial.

Yoon has also been absent from a parallel probe at the Constitutional Court, which is considering whether to uphold his impeachment. If that court rules against him, Yoon will formally lose the presidency and elections will be called within 60 days.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2025