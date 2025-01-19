E-Paper | January 19, 2025

South Korean president to stay in jail on ‘evidence tampering’ concerns

AFP Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 08:42am
SUPPORTERS of President Yoon Suk Yeol and police face off outside the court, on Saturday.—AFP
SUPPORTERS of President Yoon Suk Yeol and police face off outside the court, on Saturday.—AFP

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Sunday extended President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention for up to 20 days, citing concern he could destroy evidence in a criminal probe into his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December.

Yoon on Wednesday became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection.

With a requirement either to petition for longer detention or free the president within 48 hours, South Korean investigators asked a Seoul court on Friday to extend his detention after he refused to be questioned. The Seoul Western District Court said it approved the detention warrant requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).

The reason for the approval was “concern that the suspect may destroy evidence”, the court said in a statement.

Under the new warrant, Yoon can be detained for up to 20 days.

The CIO said in a statement it will investigate Yoon, who is being held at the Seoul Detention Centre, in accordance with law and procedure.

Upon hearing that Yoon’s detention was extended, some Yoon supporters broke into the court around 3am and damaged property, assaulted police officers and shouted the president’s name, Yonhap News Agency said.

Live TV showed a large contingent of police seeking to suppress the protesters inside the building.

Earlier, on Saturday, the impeached South Korean president attended court for the first time as supporters rallied outside the court and scuffled with police as they chanted support for the leader.

The president’s Dec 3 martial law declaration lasted just six hours, with lawmakers voting it down despite him ordering soldiers to storm parliament to stop them. He was impeached soon afterwards.

Crowds of Yoon’s backers gathered outside the court, waving flags and holding “release the president” placards. Sixteen protesters were arrested after attempting to force their way into the courthouse.

Yoon sent a letter through his lawyers on Friday thanking his supporters for protests that he deemed “passionate patriotism”.

The decision by the court to approve Yoon’s detention has given prosecutors time to formalise an indictment for insurrection, a charge for which he could be jailed for life or executed if found guilty.

Such an indictment would also mean Yoon would likely be detained for a maximum six months during the trial.

Yoon has also been absent from a parallel probe at the Constitutional Court, which is considering whether to uphold his impeachment. If that court rules against him, Yoon will formally lose the presidency and elections will be called within 60 days.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram conundrum
Updated 19 Jan, 2025

Kurram conundrum

If terrorists and sectarian groups — regardless of their confessional affiliations — had been neutralised earlier, we would not be at this juncture today.
EV policy
19 Jan, 2025

EV policy

IT is pleasantly surprising that the authorities are moving with such purpose to potentially revolutionise...
Varsity woes
19 Jan, 2025

Varsity woes

GIVEN that most bureaucrats in our country are not really known for contributions to pedagogical excellence, it ...
Al Qadir ruling
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Al Qadir ruling

One wonders whether the case is as closed as PTI’s critics would have one believe.
Atlantic tragedy
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Atlantic tragedy

The only long-term solution lies in addressing root causes of illegal migration: financial misery and a lack of economic opportunities at home.
Cheap promises?
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Cheap promises?

If promise of the cheapest electricity tariff in the region is to be achieved, the government will need to stay the course, make bitter choices, and take responsibility for its decisions.