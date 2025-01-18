Atlantic tragedy

AS reports emerge of another migrant boat sinking — this time in the Atlantic off the coast of Western Sahara — a fresh approach to the crisis must be urged to prevent more lives from being snuffed out in distant waters.

The boat set sail earlier this month from Mauritania and was reportedly headed to the Spanish Canary Islands. It remained adrift for nearly two weeks. Most of the passengers on board were Pakistani and at least 44 are believed to have perished.

This is the second such incident after a vessel capsized off the Greek coast last month, which reportedly left scores of Pakistanis dead, while a shipwreck in the Mediterranean waters in 2023 claimed 262 Pakistani lives.

Following the December tragedy, the state sprang into action, rounding up human smugglers. But far more sustained action is needed to stop this illegal racket, while the only long-term solution lies in addressing the root causes of illegal migration: financial misery and a lack of economic opportunities at home.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, migrant arrivals from Pakistan in Europe have surged since 2023, with economic and political uncertainty fuelling the trend. The IOM says that nearly half of the migrants leaving Pakistan are men aged between 25 and 34; the vast majority hail from central Punjab.

Many migrants are choosing the North African route through Libya and Egypt. From here, they risk their lives to cross the Mediterranean or the Atlantic in rickety vessels in search of a European El Dorado. But, instead of fulfilling their dreams, many of them meet a terrifying end in the sea, or are tortured at the hands of the smugglers.

Dismantling the wide network of human smuggling and trafficking gangs that operate across borders is a challenge but Pakistan must smash these rackets, while officials who facilitate this odious trade must face the law. Better coordination with foreign LEAs is also important.

Moreover, as the IOM suggests, awareness must be created in districts with high rates of illegal migration, by “targeting tech-savvy youth”. These young men must be convinced that their risky journeys are not worth it.

Unfortunately, in their desperation, they are unlikely to heed such advice, unless the state shows that it is serious about creating job opportunities for them to live a life of dignity on their own soil.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2025