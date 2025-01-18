E-Paper | January 18, 2025

Police deployed at Al-Qadir varsity in Jhelum following verdict

Hamid Asghar Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 12:06pm
A POLICE van is stationed near the road leading to Al-Qadir University, on Friday. — Dawn
A POLICE van is stationed near the road leading to Al-Qadir University, on Friday. — Dawn

GUJAR KHAN: A contingent of police was deployed outside Al-Qadir University, near Sohawa city, on Friday soon after a court convicted incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in a corruption case related to the institution.

Talking to Dawn, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sohawa Sajid Mahmood Gondal said that a contingent of around a dozen policemen was deployed outside the varsity premises to “deal with any untoward situation”.

“The situation was peaceful within and outside the campus, and the deployment was only aimed at protecting the premises, keeping in view the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict,” Mr Gondal said.

During a visit to the campus on Friday afternoon, several media persons were seen descending upon the campus, where academic activities seemed to carry on as usual.

Campus activities continue as usual; education official says institute registered as a college, affiliated with GCU in Lahore

Some students were seen playing cricket in the driveway as there is no playground on the campus, which is spread across 458 kanals of mostly rocky hillocks and ridges.

The two main blocks, comprising the academic and residential sections, stand before an incomplete auditorium.

The classrooms, library, IT lab, and offices give state-of-the-art look with quality fixtures and furniture. Around 200 students are enrolled in the campus, one of the faculty members told Dawn, adding that 130 boys and 70 girls were enrolled in two disciplines — BS Islamic Studies and BS Management.

He added that boys and girls staying in the hostels belonged to far-flung areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

The faculty member, who did not want to be named, said most of the students living in the hostel got free education while the mess expenses of around 60 of them were being borne by philanthropists.

According to some teachers, the students were anxious about the future of the institute in the wake of the verdict.

Contrary to some media reports, the campus is not an autonomous university.

The Jhelum deputy director of colleges, Dr Habibur Rehman, said that Al-Qadir University Trust was registered with the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges in Punjab as a graduate college and was affiliated with Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

When asked about any plan to take over the control of the institution, as envisaged in the verdict, the officer stated that “we have not received any such directions from higher authorities as yet. As the government will direct, we will follow”.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Al Qadir ruling
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Al Qadir ruling

One wonders whether the case is as closed as PTI’s critics would have one believe.
Atlantic tragedy
18 Jan, 2025

Atlantic tragedy

AS reports emerge of another migrant boat sinking — this time in the Atlantic off the coast of Western Sahara — ...
Cheap promises?
18 Jan, 2025

Cheap promises?

TALK is cheap. Can electricity also be? The government has recently announced that Pakistan will benefit from the...
Never again
Updated 17 Jan, 2025

Never again

The Gaza genocide has also revealed the utter helplessness of the Palestinian Authority in projecting Palestine’s case globally.
World Bank loan
17 Jan, 2025

World Bank loan

THAT the World Bank will give $20bn to Pakistan in the next 10 years to address some of the country’s most acute...
India’s dangerous game
17 Jan, 2025

India’s dangerous game

THE latest inflammatory remarks by India’s military brass about Pakistan mark a troubling departure from the...