US confident Gaza ceasefire will take effect, despite disputes

Agencies Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 08:39am

Gaza: A Palestinian child sits amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes on Thursday, ahead of a long-awaited ceasefire that is set to take effect from Sunday.—Reuters
• Netanyahu-Hamas recriminations continue as Tel Aviv cabinet meets to ratify peace deal today
• Israel continues killing spree, 80 killed in strikes on Palestinian areas

JERUSALEM: The United States said on Thursday it was “confident” that a fragile Gaza ceasefire and prisoner release deal would take effect on time, even as Israel carried out new air strikes ahead of a cabinet vote on the accord.

The truce, announced by mediators Qatar and the United States on Wednesday, would begin on Sunday. Following an initial prisoner exchange, the terms of a permanent end to the war would be finalised.

However, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday accused Hamas of “reneg[ing] on parts of the agreement… in an effort to extort last-minute concessions”.

Hamas political bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri, meanwhile, said there was “no basis” for Israel’s accusations.

An Israeli official later told AFP the cabinet was scheduled to meet Friday to decide on the deal.

Israeli media said the government’s ratification of the agreement may be delayed, in part, by disagreements within the ruling coalition.

Two far-right party leaders in Netanyahu’s cabinet have publicly opposed the agreement.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said it was a “dangerous deal”, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called it “disastrous”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been involved in months of mediation efforts, said he believed the ceasefire would go ahead on schedule.

“I am confident, and I fully expect that implementation will begin, as we said, on Sunday,” he said.

The foreign ministry of fellow mediator Egypt said in a statement the ceasefire must “start without delay”.

The ceasefire agreement followed intensified efforts from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States, after months of fruitless negotiations to end the deadliest war in Gaza’s history.

If finalised, it would pause hostilities one day before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

In the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza’s densely populated areas and allow displaced Palestinians to return “to their residences”.

The second phase of the agreement could bring a “permanent end to the war”.

Continued attacks

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israel pounded several areas of the territory after the deal was announced, killing at least 80 people and wounding hundreds.

The Israeli military said it had hit about 50 targets across Gaza since late Wednesday. But Hamas warned that strikes were risking the lives of Israelis who were due to be freed under the deal, and could turn their “freedom… into a tragedy”.

In Israel and Gaza, there were celebrations welcoming the truce deal, but also anguish.

Saeed Alloush, who lives in north Gaza, said he and his loved ones were “waiting for the truce and were happy”, until overnight strikes killed many of his relatives.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025

