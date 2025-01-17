Academic activities come to a halt as university teachers across Sindh go on strike

KARACHI: Academic activities at most public-sector universities across the province came to a complete halt on Thursday as teachers went on a strike in protest against recent government decisions including a plan to appoint bureaucrats on the post of vice chancellors (VCs) and hire teachers on a contractual basis.

The strike call was given by Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) a day earlier.

“There was a complete strike at over 20 public-sector universities today including Karachi University, Sindh University, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Shah Abdul Latif University, Agricultural University, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering and Technology,” said Dr Ikhtiar Ghumro, head of Fapuasa-Sindh chapter. He added that the teachers would continue the strike till their demands are met.

“We want the government to restore universities’ autonomy and withdraw the proposed amendments from the Universities Act for appointment of VCs and appoint university faculty members on a permanent basis,” Dr Ghumro explained.

According to him, the teachers had to opt for a strike after their repeated attempts to contact the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) and secretary universities and boards department failed.

“There was simply no response to our multiple messages. Now, we are trying to reach out to other stakeholders and intensify the strike’s impact,” Dr Ghumro said, adding that teachers would soon decide the next stage of action.

The teachers’ demands include returning the administrative authority of issuing no-objection certificates to VCs. The authority currently rests with the universities and boards department.

At KU, Dr Mohsin Ali, heading the Karachi University Teachers’ Society (Kuts), led today’s effective strike, demonstrating teachers’ solidarity and delivering a clear message to the government that the grave issues facing Sindh’s universities could no longer be ignored.

“The government must provide immediate funds to universities facing serious financial crises. The HEC must respect the universities’ autonomy and stop interference in academic matters.”

Dr Ali sought support from political, social and student organisations as well as media organisations, emphasising that teachers’ struggle aimed at protecting higher education in Sindh. Among the universities where classes were held included the NED University of Engineering and Technology. Speaking to Dawn, Dr Kamran Zakria head of NED teachers’ association explained that it was not possible to suspend classes on a short notice.

“However, teachers observed a black day by wearing black armbands and held a meeting to create awareness about the challenges universities face and the anti-education steps being taken by the government,” he said.

At Sindh Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), teachers held a protest on Fapuasa’s call. In a statement, the SMIU Teachers’ Association’s head Asif Hussain Samo said that teachers considered the proposed amendment of appointing bureaucrats as VCs “an attack on autonomy of universities”.

On behalf of teachers, he demanded that all anti-universities and anti-education steps be withdrawn immediately.

Meanwhile, Islami Jamiat Talba, All Pakistan Mohajir Students Organisation and MQM-Pakistan in strong-worded statements have criticised the government on its plan to appoint bureaucrats as VCs, while extending their support to teachers.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025