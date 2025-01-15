PM promises peace as second aid convoy reaches Parachinar

KURRAM: A convoy of 25 trucks carrying essential supplies arrived in Parachinar on Tuesday, marking the second such delivery since the partial reopening of the Thall-Parachinar road last week.

The prolonged closure of the road after deadly clashes left residents struggling for basic necessities and facing severe hardships.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed federal cabinet members that the situation in Kurram had shown significant improvement, with some security pickets removed and the supply of essential items restored.

“All stakeholders will maintain peace,” he said, adding that such incidents would never happen again.

“Bunkers, which were once established, have been demolished,” he said, adding that food and other supplies were being delivered to the residents of the district.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed told Dawn the authorities were taking steps to provide relief to the district.

“Twenty-five trucks have successfully reached Parachinar after departing from Thall in Hangu,” he said.

However, 20 other trucks could not depart due to pending clearance. He assured that efforts were underway to dispatch the remaining vehicles and to ensure the safety of the Thall-Parachinar road under a phased peace accord implementation.

Residents expressed frustration over the limited relief. Haji Abid, a resident, said the small convoy of 25 trucks was inadequate after weeks of delays.

“Thousands of people poured out of their homes to purchase supplies, but the prolonged waiting and insufficient trucks are causing more trouble,” he said.

Mr Abid said authorities should make proper arrangements to bring in edibles and medicines supplies, noting that around 200 vehicles were awaiting clearance to enter Parachinar, yet only 45 were approved, with 20 still held back.

Asadullah, a social activist, told Dawn that a large number of locals working abroad had missed flights and their visas had expired.

“Students have been unable to attend schools and colleges for three months. Even burials have been affected, with 50 deceased individuals interred in Hangu instead of their home villages due to road closures,” he said.

MNA Hamid Hussain also criticised the insufficient supply of 20 trucks for a population of tens of thousands. He urged authorities to expedite the clearance of the remaining vehicles.

“At least 100 trucks waiting for entry into Kurram in Thall must be allowed to proceed immediately,” he said.

Sajid Turi, a former federal minister from Kurram, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief to address the crisis, stressing that the prolonged closure of the Thall-Parachinar road had caused immense suffering for the public.

A local trader who had booked three trucks of edibles told Dawn that only one was allowed to travel while the other two remained stuck, awaiting clearance.

“The trucks have been waiting for entry for four days. Due to security threats, they cannot park at Thall and must return to safer areas,” he said, questioning the necessity of such stringent clearance processes for food supplies.

He lamented the rising transportation costs and conflicts with truck drivers.

“Fares have doubled due to delays and drivers are threatening to unload goods midway. No petrol or diesel supplies have entered the district in over 100 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, a sit-in protest continues in the Mandori area of Lower Kurram.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2025