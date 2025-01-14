Nestle, Unilever, and PIA, among ‘happiest workplaces’ in Pakistan: report

The World’s Happiest Workplaces 2025 list published on Tuesday named Nestle, Unilever, and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) among the happiest workplaces in Pakistan, according to a press release.

The list was compiled by WorkL, an employee experience platform that ranks employee engagement and employee happiness at work.

The happiest workplaces in Pakistan also include Bank Alfalah, Pakistan Super League (PSL), the University of Karachi, Pakistan State Oil, Alltech, HBL Bank, Meezan Bank, Pakistan Petroleum, Jadeed, and Factory X.

At first place, South Africa’s DiFusion Technologies was ranked with a 100 per cent happiness score followed by The Pavilion Shopping Centre at second and US-based Avis Budget Group at third.

Over 100,000 organisations entered for their 2025 awards, the press release said.

It further said, more than a million employees took the Happy at Work Test to enter their organisation into the awards.

The anonymous test looked at various areas: well-being, job satisfaction, reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment and instilling pride, it said adding that organisations which scored 70 and above were included in the list.