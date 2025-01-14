Iran’s envoy, CM discuss steps to boost trade, educational ties

QUETTA: Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday discussed steps to promote trade, educational and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The discussion took place when Iran’s envoy, along with members of his delegation, called on Mr Bugti at the Chief Minister House here.

Mr Bugti welcomed Dr Moghaddam and members of his delegation and said that establishment of peace and order in the region would increase trade activities and curb smuggling and illegal trade of goods between Pakistan and Iran.

The chief minister said that it is the need of the hour to further strengthen trade, cultural and social relations between the two brotherly countries.

Ambassador offers scholarships for Pakistani students, expresses desire to launch other programmes

He said that trade relations between Balochistan and Iran would be promoted at different levels to boost up legal trade activities between the two countries and to curb smuggling.

Mr Bugti said that effective measures would be taken, in coordination with the federal government, for resolution of problems being faced by traders of the two countries in legal trade activities.

The chief minister said that the establishment of law and order would increase trade activities between the two countries and this would also end smuggling of goods.

In this regard, Mr Bugti said, a meeting will be held in Islamabad in which representatives of the chambers of commerce will be invited.

The chief minister assured members of Iran’s delegation that no legal commercial container or truck of Iranian traders would face any problem in Balochistan.

For timely resolution of such problems, he said, the Iranian Consulate should appoint one of its representative who will be in touch with relevant authorities of the Balochistan government to help traders.

The Iranian ambassador offered cooperation in various fields of social development including increasing trade volume, educational scholarships, and technical education.

Dr Moghaddam offered scholarships for Pakistani students and expressed Iran’s desire to launch various programmes for Pakistani students.

The CM appreciated the offer and said that the Iranian Consulate and officials of the Balochistan government would jointly prepare a plan for the scholarship programme.

Mr Bugti said that under this offer, a special educational scholarship programme would also be launched for the Hazara community living in Quetta.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy invited the Balochistan chief minister to visit Iran.

Mr Bugti accepted the invitation of Dr Moghaddam and said he would soon visit Iran along with a delegation.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy informed the chief minister about the appointment of a Baloch governor in Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran.

The chief minister welcomed the Iran’s move and termed it a good omen.

At the end of the meeting, the two leaders reiterated their resolve to further promote bilateral relations and exchanged souvenirs.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2025