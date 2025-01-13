E-Paper | January 13, 2025

Iranian national arrested in Italy returns home

Agencies Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 01:11pm

TEHRAN/ROME: Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini, who had been detained in Italy on a US warrant, on Sunday left jail and returned to Iran after Rome’s justice minister filed to revoke his arrest.

Abedini was arrested in Milan last month for allegedly supplying drone parts that Washington says were used in a 2024 attack that killed three US service members in Jordan. Iran denied involvement in the attack.

Italian media linked his case to the detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was seized in Tehran three days after Abedini was arrested. She returned home on Wednesday. Iran dismissed allegations it had imprisoned her to pressure Rome to release Abedini.

“Mohammad Abedini was detained due to a misunderstanding which was resolved through … Iran’s foreign ministry efforts and negotiations between the concerned departments of the intelligence ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italian intelligence services,” reported Mizan, the news agency of Iran’s judiciary.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei and the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency confirmed that Abedini had arrived in Iran on Sunday.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that he had been released on Sunday morning, after Justice Minister Carlo Nordio filed his request to Milan’s Court of Appeal. Under Italian law, courts must abide by the request.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anything goes
Updated 13 Jan, 2025

Anything goes

With social media companies abandoning moderation efforts, dark days of freewheeling internet have seemingly returned.
Odious trade
13 Jan, 2025

Odious trade

WHEN home feels like a sinking ship, people are forced to make ill-fated journeys for a better life. Last month,...
Treasure of the Indus
13 Jan, 2025

Treasure of the Indus

THE Indus dolphin, or bulhan as it is known locally, is a remarkable species found only in the Indus River. Unlike...
Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...