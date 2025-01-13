E-Paper | January 13, 2025

Nine terrorists killed in North Waziristan shoot-outs

Umer Farooq Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 07:26am

PESHAWAR: Nine terrorists were killed in two encounters with security forces in North Waziristan district on Sunday, the military’s media wing said.

The terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBO).

Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ hideout killing six of them while two others were arrested in the Dosalli area.

The other IBO was carried out in the Esham area, it said, adding that three terrorists were killed while two others injured in the gunfight.

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the deceased who, acco­rding to the ISPR, remained involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces besides killing innocent civilians.

Militants focusing their activities in KP’s southern districts, security briefing told

The statement read that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other outlaws found in the area, as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

In a similar operation carried out on the reported presence of militants in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan on Jan 10, security forces had killed five militants, including their ringleader Shafiullah alias Shafi.

On Jan 2, senior police officials, during a briefing on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told the KP Assembly members that alth­ough, the law and order situation was volatile across the province, militants were focusing on southern districts due to their proximity with Afghanistan and a ‘still int­act’ network across the border.

The lawmakers were told that the reason why militants had been focusing on the southern districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu and Lakki Marwat, was that they had safe havens in those areas.

The meeting, chaired by KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, was attended by lawmakers mostly from the merged districts and parliamentary leaders of all political parties in the house.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the lawmakers were given a presentation on the prevailing law and order situation, operations carried out against the militants, and the capacity of the police force to fight them.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025

Counter terrorism
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anything goes
Updated 13 Jan, 2025

Anything goes

With social media companies abandoning moderation efforts, dark days of freewheeling internet have seemingly returned.
Odious trade
13 Jan, 2025

Odious trade

WHEN home feels like a sinking ship, people are forced to make ill-fated journeys for a better life. Last month,...
Treasure of the Indus
13 Jan, 2025

Treasure of the Indus

THE Indus dolphin, or bulhan as it is known locally, is a remarkable species found only in the Indus River. Unlike...
Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...