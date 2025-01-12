E-Paper | January 12, 2025

Strategies discussed to boost trade with UAE

A Reporter Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: While ac­­­knowledging the imme­nse contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the private sector plays a pivotal role in solidifying trade and investment initiatives between the two countries.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai on Friday, Mr Kamal urg­ed the business leaders to capitalise on opportunit­ies to boost bilateral trade and unlock new avenues for economic development.

He enumerated the government’s initiatives to boost trade, investment, and exports.

He discussed strategies to strengthen Pakistan-UAE trade partnerships further. The event underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable economic growth and fostering deeper bilateral ties.

Mr Kamal discussed tra­­­de and development with the Pakistan Busi­n­ess Council members. The gathering marked a renewed commitment by both public and private sectors to reinforce trade relations and unlock the untapped economic potential between Pakistan and the UAE.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...
Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...