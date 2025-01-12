Strategies discussed to boost trade with UAE

ISLAMABAD: While ac­­­knowledging the imme­nse contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the private sector plays a pivotal role in solidifying trade and investment initiatives between the two countries.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai on Friday, Mr Kamal urg­ed the business leaders to capitalise on opportunit­ies to boost bilateral trade and unlock new avenues for economic development.

He enumerated the government’s initiatives to boost trade, investment, and exports.

He discussed strategies to strengthen Pakistan-UAE trade partnerships further. The event underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable economic growth and fostering deeper bilateral ties.

Mr Kamal discussed tra­­­de and development with the Pakistan Busi­n­ess Council members. The gathering marked a renewed commitment by both public and private sectors to reinforce trade relations and unlock the untapped economic potential between Pakistan and the UAE.

