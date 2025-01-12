Strategies discussed to boost trade with UAE

ISLAMABAD: While acknowledging the immense contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the private sector plays a pivotal role in solidifying trade and investment initiatives between the two countries.
Speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai on Friday, Mr Kamal urged the business leaders to capitalise on opportunities to boost bilateral trade and unlock new avenues for economic development.
He enumerated the government’s initiatives to boost trade, investment, and exports.
He discussed strategies to strengthen Pakistan-UAE trade partnerships further. The event underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable economic growth and fostering deeper bilateral ties.
Mr Kamal discussed trade and development with the Pakistan Business Council members. The gathering marked a renewed commitment by both public and private sectors to reinforce trade relations and unlock the untapped economic potential between Pakistan and the UAE.
Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.