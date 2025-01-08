E-Paper | January 08, 2025

Commerce Minister Kamal leaves for South Korea to sign trade partnership

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 10:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan and South Korea are set to sign a landmark Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to double the bilateral trade volume.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal has left for South Korea to sign the EPA with his counterpart in Seoul, marking a new era of economic collaboration between the two countries, according to an official announcement of the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

Mr Kamal’s three-day visit aims to boost bilateral economic relations and foster trade and investment opportunities under the EPA.

The agreement also aims to position Pakistan as a competitive destination for Korean manufacturing operations, leveraging the nation’s strategic location and lower production costs.

Mr Jam will meet with the Korean trade minister, leading investors, and representatives from K-EXIM Bank to discuss the expansion of financial cooperation.

He will also engage with the International Eco­nomic Institute to explore strategies for attracting Korean industries to relocate operations to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Business Association Korea will be pivotal in facilitating dialogue between the commerce minister and the Pakistani business community in Korea. A gathering with Pakistani labourers in Korea will also be held to recognise their contributions and streng­then community ties.

The statement said that this high-stakes visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering robust economic engagement with Korea and promoting sustainable trade and investment partnerships.

In the first five months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan’s exports to South Korea fell 11.68 per cent to $68.25 million from $77.28m in the same period last year. For the entire FY24, exports dropped 6.34pc to $184.65m from $197.15m in the preceding year.

Conversely, imports from South Korea decreased by 2.47pc to $377.08m in 5MFY25 from $386.65m. However, imports 9.05pc to $880.86m in FY24 from $807.71m in FY23.

The trade data reveals a significant trade deficit with South Korea.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...
Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

The global eradication of polio is within reach and Pakistan has no excuse to remain an outlier.