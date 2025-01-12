Bilawal slams ‘discriminatory attitude’ of Centre towards Sindh

• Opens first segment of Malir Expressway

• Declares Karachi’s advancement vital for nation’s progress, prosperity

• Project renamed as Shahrah-i-Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday criticised what he called the discriminatory attitude of the federal government towards Sindh, likening it to step-motherly treatment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the first segment of the Malir Expressway project here, he said that the federation deprived Sindh of its due resources through various excuses, which creates numerous problems. “The Pakistan Peoples Party does not want to engage in extremist or retaliatory politics,” he declared.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other senior party leaders, the PPP chairman celebrated the opening ceremony by driving his vehicle on the 9.1-km section of the six-lane 39-km-long Malir Expressway project, which has been renamed as Shahrah-i-Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Mr Bhutto-Zardari took pride in introducing and completing several development projects on a public-private partnership basis, saying the model was adopted “because the federal government, under various pretexts, failed to allocate resources to Sindh”.

He shed light on the positive outcomes of the public-private partnership model, saying it yielded excellent results in sectors like education, healthcare, and power infrastructure. “Water issues in Sindh will also be resolved through this model, and energy parks should be established under public-private partnership,” he said.

He further emphasised that projects under the public-private partnership model are not only successful but also exemplify good governance in Pakistan. While other provinces and the federal government failed in implementing public-private partnerships effectively, Sindh’s success had earned international acclaim, he noted.

The PPP chairman urged the business community across Karachi and the country to participate in Sindh government’s public-private partnership projects. He also urged the federal government to follow Sindh’s example and introduce attractive development initiatives to involve the national business community.

Praises contribution of PPP to city uplift

He praised the enduring contributions of the PPP and his family’s three generations to the development of the city and said that the city’s advancement was vital for the nation’s overall progress and prosperity.

He highlighted the achievements of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who initiated big projects such as Sharea Faisal and Pakistan Steel Mills during his tenure.

The PPP chairman said that Benazir Bhutto, despite facing two dictatorial regimes, prioritised infrastructure, employment opportunities, and essential facilities for the people. “During her government, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto paid special attention to Karachi, striving for peace and employment for the city’s residents,” he said, adding that his mission was also to ensure public progress and carry forward her vision.

He also praised President Asif Zardari’s initiatives for Karachi, saying, “Ask former Mayor Mustafa Kamal, and he will confirm that President Asif Ali Zardari provided the most funds for Sindh.”

He said that the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway project would not only connect the city and the province to the rest of the country but also create employment opportunities for the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister described the Malir Expressway as the largest public-private partnership infrastructure project in the province and the country.

He explained that the project’s total cost is approximately Rs55 billion, with the Sindh government contributing around Rs32bn. Commercial banks, development finance institutions, and the public-private partnership had jointly funded the remaining Rs23bn.

CM Shah further emphasised that once the expressway is fully operational by June 2025, it would provide faster and more efficient access to industrial zones, and boost the economic activity in the region.

After completion, the Malir Expressway will serve as an alternative route to Sharea Faisal and link to the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore, significantly reducing the traffic burden on Karachi’s congested urban roads.

The event was attended among others by PPP-Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mayor Murtaza Wahab, business leaders Arif Habib, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, M. Ali Tabba, Zubair Motiwala, Javed Balwani and others.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025