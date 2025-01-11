E-Paper | January 11, 2025

9 killed, 11 injured in truck collision in KP’s Karak: rescue officials

Arif Hayat Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 10:31pm

Nine people were killed and 11 others were wounded when a large truck ploughed into pedestrians and other vehicles in Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, a Rescue official told Dawn.com.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Asif Khattak, the incident occurred at Amberi Kalay Chowk on the Karak Indus Highway when a speeding truck crashed into a crowd of pedestrians and other vehicles due to brake failure.

“Nine people were killed while 11 others were injured,” Khattak told Dawn.com. “The casualties were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Karak by a Rescue 1122 team.”

Hospital administration informed Dawn.com that the injured are being treated at DHQ Hospital, while six people in critical condition have been referred to Peshawar.

A woman and a four-year-old child were among the dead, according to hospital administration.

In March last year, at least eight passengers, including women and children, died after a pickup truck fell into a gorge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Niaz Muhammad Khan told Dawn.com that the pickup truck was travelling from Buner’s Sawari area to Shangrai Kandao when it suffered the fatal accident.

He said it seemed that either the driver lost control of the steering wheel or there was a technical fault in the pickup, resulting in the vehicle falling into a 1600-foot-deep gorge from the rough dilapidated road.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...
E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...