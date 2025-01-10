Over 890 kidnapping, 152 rape cases registered in capital: police

ISLAMABAD: Over 900 people, including women, were abducted and 152 sexually assaulted or molested in the capital in the year 2024.

A police officer told Dawn that the police registered at least 891 cases of kidnapping and 152 cases of rape or unnatural offence during the year. He said the kidnap victims included 483 girls (majority teenagers), 306 men and boys and 150 women. Of the total 891 incidents of kidnapping, 267 were committed in the limits of Soan Zone, 214 in Saddar Zone, 204 in Rural, 127 in City and 79 in Industrial Area zones.

Five of the cases were registered under section 365-A of the PPC (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property) in which four males and two females were abducted for ransom.

Besides, 413 cases were registered under 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) in which 413 girls were the victims. There were also 249 cases of section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) in which 242 males and 25 females were abducted.

Likewise, 60 cases were registered under section 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under 14 years) in which 44 males and 18 females were the victims. Besides, seven cases were registered under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) while eight cases were registered under section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) after seven males and a female were abducted.

Similarly, 150 cases of 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman) related to the abduction of 145 married women. Moreover, four cases were registered under section 496 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage) in which four married women were the victims while one married woman was abducted and the case was registered under section 496B (fornication).

The police also registered 152 cases in which 152 people, including 77 girls and six women, were sexually assaulted. Out of the total 51 rape incidents, 51 were registered in the Soan Zone, 34 each at Saddar and Rural zones, 18 at City and 15 at Industrial Area Zone.

There were 133 incidents of rape (one registered under section 375, 25 under 275A, 105 under 376, one each under 376A and 376C). Out of the total, 25 were gang rape incidents and four committed at gunpoint in which 69 girls and six women were the victims. Besides, 53 males/boys were sexually assaulted.

There were also 23 incidents of unnatural offences in which eight girls and 13 boys were the victims.

In one of the rape cases registered with the Margalla police station, the investigation officers along with other policemen and a medico-legal officer of Pims tampered and destroyed evidence by changing blood samples of a rape accused. Over the matter, the Margalla police registered a case in December against seven people, including three police officials, the MLO and an employee of Pims in response to a complaint lodged by the victim, after they were found guilty in an inquiry.

Besides, in one of the cases, a policeman kidnapped two minors, detained and sexually assaulted them in September. Over the matter, a case was registered at the Margalla police station.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2025