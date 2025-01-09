E-Paper | January 09, 2025

KP CM declared proclaimed offender

Malik Asad Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 12:34pm

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in the federal capital declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur along with another PTI leader Umer Tanveer Butt proclaimed offenders on Wednesday due to their repeated absence from court appearance.

Separating the case against the two PTI leaders from the rest of the accused, the ATC also initiated the process to declare PTI leader Aamir Kayani a proclaimed offender for his non-compliance with summons.

The case against CM Gandapur and Mr Butt was registered in 2022 at the I-9 police station following the party protests against the toppling of the PTI government.

During the proceedings, PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum appeared in court while other accused remained absent.

Mr Javed filed a petition requesting the removal of terrorism charges from the case. The court directed the parties to present arguments on the petition at the next hearing.

The court later adjourned further proceedings till Jan 15.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

