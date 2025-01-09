E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Stakeholders asked to submit budget proposals

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has begun inviting tax proposals from all stakeholders to enhance the formulation process and reduce backend procedural burdens for Budget 2025-26.

The FBR has set Jan 31 as the deadline for rec­e­iving budget proposals, advancing its plan to engage all stakeholders in the budget process.

In another letter, the commerce ministry has requested tariff-related proposals for the upcoming budget. The deadline for submission is Feb 15 to ensure suggestions are considered during the preparation of the next federal budget.

In a letter released on Wednesday, the FBR announced the initiation of proposal development for the Finance Bill 2025. As part of this effort, the FBR has called for input from all stakeholders to refine tax policies for 2025-26.

The FBR has outlined specific policy areas — income tax, sales tax, and federal excise duty — for which it seeks stakeholder proposals.

According to the FBR, the proposals should confine to broadening the tax base to encourage wider participation in revenue generation and offer suggestions for integrating the entire value chain of all businesses into the general sales tax (GST) regime.

Additionally, the proposals should promote progressive taxation by introducing measures that impose higher taxes on affluent classes. Stakeholders are also encouraged to provide their thoughts on phasing out tax concessions and exemptions under all tax laws.

The FBR emphasised that tax proposals should facilitate taxpayers and simplify the business process by removing redundancies and streamlining tax laws. Moreover, proposals should focus on reducing tax arbitrage opportunities and enhancing economic efficiency by adhering to the principle of neutrality in taxation.

Stakeholders have been asked to address eliminating tax distortions, procedural lapses, and anomalies. It was noted that the identified areas for tax proposals are illustrative and not exhaustive. Proposals are expected to be clear, meaningful, and implementable through additions, deletions, or amendments to existing tax laws.

Regarding the submission of the tax proposals, it was stated that the proposals may be provided by the end of the current month.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...