E-Paper | January 07, 2025

Microsoft to invest $3bn in India to expand AI, cloud capacity

Reuters Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 07:37pm

Microsoft will spend $3 billion to expand its Azure cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capacity in India, CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday, doubling down on a country with tech expertise and low costs to help turn such investments profitable.

The two-year investment, its biggest ever in the country, will also be used to upskill Indians in AI, a Microsoft spokesperson said, clarifying this outlay was on top of the company’s recently announced plan to invest $80bn on AI-enabled data centres in fiscal year 2025.

India is a key growth market for US tech giants, with executives ranging from Nvidia boss Jensen Huang to Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su visiting the country in recent months, promising big investments.

Microsoft, which has more than 20,000 employees across 10 Indian cities, is aiming to both help the local tech community develop and tap into its talent base, Nadella said at a conference in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

He noted the community’s contribution to Microsoft, specifically to their involvement in AI projects on GitHub Copilot, the company’s generative AI-based tool for developers.

“India is the second-largest [developer community on GitHub] after the United States. In fact, it’s projected to be the largest in 2028.

“We also have contributions from India AI projects that are just second to the United States.”

Microsoft, like its tech peers, has come under pressure to show that the billions it has invested in AI technology will start to reap profits.

GitHub, though, is one of its few AI bets that has generated returns. In July, Microsoft said the tool had an annual run rate of $2bn.

Microsoft plans to train 10 million people in AI in India by 2030, Nadella said. The company upskilled 2.4m people last year.

Like other big tech executives, the Indian-born Nadella enjoys strong popularity in a country where engineering degrees are seen as a path to prosperity.

Hundreds of people gathered on Tuesday to hear his keynote, which is part of the “Microsoft AI Tour”.

Among them was Prashant Bhanawat, a software engineer whose company uses Azure AI services, who said he waited for more than three hours to enter the conference venue.

“This is a chance for us to see the products in development before they are rolled out, and to obviously see Satya Nadella.”

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

The global eradication of polio is within reach and Pakistan has no excuse to remain an outlier.
Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...