JUI-F calls strike tomorrow over by-poll results

QUETTA: The JUI-F, while rejecting the results from 15 polling stations in the by-election for Quetta’s PB-45 constituency, has called for a wheel-jam strike across Balochistan on Jan 8 in protest against alleged rigging.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, JUI-F’s provincial emir Senator Maulana Abdul Wasey claimed that his party’s candidate had won the election, but the election commission and provincial government “manipulated the results in favour of PPP candidate Ali Madad Jattak “through Form 47, as they had done during the general elections”.

Mr Wasey, who was flanked by Senator Kamran Murtaza and Usman Pirkani, said they were initially satisfied with Form 45, but before Form 47 could be finalised, containers were placed at various locations in the city. He claimed that after 5pm, their candidates and polling agents were denied access to the RO office, while other candidates were allowed entry.

Senator Wasey also pointed out that mobile and internet services were not disrupted during the activities of miscreants. However, after the results of PB-45 were announced, mobile networks were shut down in Quetta, and the shutdown is still ongoing, he added.

He warned that if any obstacles were placed in the way of the wheel-jam strike, the government would be held responsible for the consequences.

He also announced a series of protests against border closures, starting in Chaman on January 20, with further protests scheduled in other areas of Balochistan from Feb 9 to 17.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025