192 PTI workers released from jail

Hamid Asghar Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 10:17am

GUJAR KHAN: As many as 192 PTI workers, who were detained in Jhelum district jail, were released on Monday night after their bail petitions were accepted by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, jail sources confirmed.

According to Superintendent of Jail Syed Hassan Mujtaba, the release orders of 192 prisoners of PTI were received from the ATC, and they were being released on Monday night. He said 518 other such prisoners were in the jail.

According to the sources, all these prisoners are PTI workers who were arrested in different cases registered against them during ‘violent protests’ in different areas of Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025

