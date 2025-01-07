E-Paper | January 07, 2025

German diplomat found dead in Islamabad

Munawer Azeem Published January 7, 2025

ISLAMABAD: A German diplomat was found dead in Diplomatic Enclave on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Thomas Jurgen Bielefeld, 58, second secretary at the embassy of Germany.

Police said the diplomat was found dead with his eyes, nose and mouth bleeding at his residence located in Karakoram Heights inside the high security area.

The police said the diplomat did not come to office on Monday and also did not respond to phone calls made from the embassy.

In response, the embassy sent an employee to the residence of the diplomat, who did not get any response from inside the house.

Later, officials from embassy reached the residence and broke the locks open and entered the flat without informing the police, and found him dead.

The embassy then informed the police and officials from Secretariat police station who reached the flat and shifted the body to hospital.

The police were told that the diplomat was a heart patient. It was not clear when the diplomat died. However, he had last used his Whatsapp at 7:44pm on Saturday, police said.

Spokespersons for the German diplomatic mission did not respond to Dawn’s requests for comment.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025

