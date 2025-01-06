PM Shehbaz directs immediate property confiscation of all human trafficking groups

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed that strict legal action be taken against all human trafficking groups in the country to set an example, including immediate legal action to confiscate the properties and assets of human traffickers.

Last month, several Pakistanis died in a boat capsizing incident in Greece. As per the estimate, more than 80 Pakistanis drowned in the accident, 36 of whom were rescued. The remaining have been presumed dead.

A spokesman for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad had said in a statement that following an investigation into the Greek boat capsize, two FIA immigration officers were arrested, and a case was registered against three human smugglers, including the FIA officials.

More than 30 FIA officers have been booked and dismissed from service over their alleged collusion with human smugglers in illegally sending Pakistanis abroad.

PM Shehbaz chaired a review meeting today on measures taken against human trafficking in the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the recent actions taken by the Federal Investigation Agency against government officials involved in human trafficking.

Following disciplinary actions, he further directed that strict punitive measures should also be taken against facilitators.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the measures taken against human trafficking, progress in the legal actions against facilitators, and in legislation for the eradication of human trafficking.

The prime minister said that the prosecution process against all individuals involved in the heinous trade should be made more effective, adding that top lawyers should be appointed for prosecution after consultation with the law ministry.

The prime minister said the Foreign Office should contact relevant countries to expedite the extradition of Pakistanis running human trafficking operations abroad.

He further directed that the information ministry, in collaboration with the interior ministry, launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about using only legal channels for overseas employment.

He said the country should promote technical training institutions that could provide certified professionals to the international market according to modern requirements, adding that the screening process for individuals travelling abroad at airports should be made more effective.