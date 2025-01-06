E-Paper | January 06, 2025

PM Shehbaz directs immediate property confiscation of all human trafficking groups

APP Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 06:47pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs the meeting on the progress upon the measures taken against human trafficking in Islamabad on Jan 6. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs the meeting on the progress upon the measures taken against human trafficking in Islamabad on Jan 6. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed that strict legal action be taken against all human trafficking groups in the country to set an example, including immediate legal action to confiscate the properties and assets of human traffickers.

Last month, several Pakistanis died in a boat capsizing incident in Greece. As per the estimate, more than 80 Pakistanis drowned in the accident, 36 of whom were rescued. The remaining have been presumed dead.

A spokesman for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad had said in a statement that following an investigation into the Greek boat capsize, two FIA immigration officers were arrested, and a case was registered against three human smugglers, including the FIA officials.

More than 30 FIA officers have been booked and dismissed from service over their alleged collusion with human smugglers in illegally sending Pakistanis abroad.

PM Shehbaz chaired a review meeting today on measures taken against human trafficking in the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the recent actions taken by the Federal Investigation Agency against government officials involved in human trafficking.

Following disciplinary actions, he further directed that strict punitive measures should also be taken against facilitators.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the measures taken against human trafficking, progress in the legal actions against facilitators, and in legislation for the eradication of human trafficking.

The prime minister said that the prosecution process against all individuals involved in the heinous trade should be made more effective, adding that top lawyers should be appointed for prosecution after consultation with the law ministry.

The prime minister said the Foreign Office should contact relevant countries to expedite the extradition of Pakistanis running human trafficking operations abroad.

He further directed that the information ministry, in collaboration with the interior ministry, launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about using only legal channels for overseas employment.

He said the country should promote technical training institutions that could provide certified professionals to the international market according to modern requirements, adding that the screening process for individuals travelling abroad at airports should be made more effective.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...
Confused state
Updated 05 Jan, 2025

Confused state

WHEN it comes to combatting violent terrorism, the state’s efforts seem to be suffering from a lack of focus. The...
Born into hunger
05 Jan, 2025

Born into hunger

OVER 18.2 million children — 35 every minute — were born into hunger in 2024, with Pakistan accounting for 1.4m...
Tourism triumph
05 Jan, 2025

Tourism triumph

THE inclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan in CNN’s list of top 25 destinations to visit in 2025 is a proud moment for...