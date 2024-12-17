E-Paper | December 17, 2024

Death toll from Greek boat tragedy rises to four

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 10:11am

GUJRAT: Four Pakis­tani citizens were among those killed in migrant shipwrecks off the coast of Greece, the Foreign Office confirmed on Monday.

In addition, at least 43 of the survivors belong to the Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts, local sources told Dawn.

“We announce with deep sorrow that, as per the latest information sha­red by the Greek authorities, four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the dead in Satur­day’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It added that the Pakis­tani mission in Athens was in contact with Greek authorities to facilitate survivors and repatriate the dead bodies.

The four men were identified as Muhammad Suf­yan (of Sialkot), Haji Ahmed (of Mandi Bahau­d­din), Rehman Ali (of Guj­rat) and Mohammad Abid.

Of the four deceased men, 20-year-old Sufyan hailed from the Qila Kala­rwala area of Sialkot’s Pasrur tehsil. Local sources said he had left home in November with the help of an ‘agent’ who was stationed in Libya.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has approached the parents of deceased to ascertain facts about the network involved in sending their son abroad. However, it has been learnt that the parents have declined to lodge any complaint against the agent.

The FIA’s Gujranwala Director Abdul Qadir Qamar told Dawn that he had already issued directions to the circle concerned to lodge a formal case against the human trafficking network.

Sources said that illegal human trafficking networks had all but abandoned the land route from Taftan into Iran and Turkiye following the recent incidents of killings of illegal immigrants in Balochistan during the current year.

The human traffickers have now started using air routes to send their clients to Libya, from where they are dispatched to Italy via treacherous Mediterranean crossings.

Senior FIA officials claimed that poverty and unemployment were not the only motivating factors behind human trafficking, saying that it had become a kind of social trend or status symbol in Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad and adjoining areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to send family members abroad by any means.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

THEY appear to be at it again — bulldozing legislation. The government now has a plan to turn Pakistan into a...
Dangerous revisionism
17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

THE ongoing campaign by Sangh Parivar fanatics in India questioning the origins of mosques and other Muslim holy...
Remembering APS
Updated 16 Dec, 2024

Remembering APS

Ten years later, the state must fully commit itself to implementing NAP if Pakistan is to be rid of terrorism and fanaticism.
Cricket momentum
16 Dec, 2024

Cricket momentum

A WASHOUT at The Wanderers saw Pakistan avoid a series whitewash but they will go into the One-day International...
Grievous trade
16 Dec, 2024

Grievous trade

THE UN’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2024 is a sobering account of how the commodification of humans...