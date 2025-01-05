E-Paper | January 05, 2025

Govt orders halt to operations of two INGOs

Ikram Junaidi Published January 5, 2025 Updated January 5, 2025 09:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Min­istry of Interior has issued a new call for a decisive action against two international non-governmental org­anisations (INGOs) — Tobacco-Free Kids and Vital Stra­tegies — for ope­r­a­ting illegally in Pakistan.

The directive, available with Dawn, has been addr­e­ssed to the home departments of all four provinces, the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Commissioner’s Office in Islamabad.

The INGOs, linked to “suspicious” activities, con­t­inued to function despite an official directive issued on Feb 7, 2024, to halt their operations, sou­r­ces said, adding that the interior ministry had pre­pared a file to stop their operations and issued an order last year. However, the order was never implemented.

When Tobacco-Free Kids recently filed an application seeking a waiver from registration, the move reminded interior ministry high officials about the file and orders issued against the INGOs, the sources explained. It was then decided that the order must be implemented immediately, they said.

The interior ministry has directed the State Bank governor to freeze all bank accounts linked to Tobacco-Free Kids and Vital Strategies to curb their financial activities. The directive clearly required a complete cessation of their activities, as the INGOs were registered neither with the ministry nor the Economic Affairs Division — a mandatory requirement under Pakistani law.

The sources said these INGOs were also not listed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, raising concerns about their legitimacy.

According to the sources, these INGOs are accused of funding local organisations without securing the required approvals, influencing policymaking, and organising international tours for government officials and members of provincial assemblies.

“Despite their unregistered status, they collaborated with several local NGOs and federal institutions such as the Health Services Academy and the Tobacco Control Cell under the Ministry of Health,” said a health ministry official wishing not to be quoted.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2025

