PTI asks govt to rethink its policy of internet ‘throttling’

ISLAMABAD: The opposition PTI has condemned the government for allegedly throttling the internet “in an attempt to target PTI under the pretext of security concerns” despite its significant economic implications.

The party said Pakistan topped the world in economic losses due to internet shutdowns last year, leaving far behind the countries ravaged by civil wars.

Reacting to a report released by Top10VPN.com, an independent VPN reviewer, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram said Pakistan topped the charts with a cumulative financial impact of $1.62bn, which was alarming, despite the fact that the overall worldwide cost of internet shutdowns dropped by 15.8pc in 2024.

He lambasted the minister of state for IT and PTA chairman for giving excuses to justify the policy of throttling internet speeds each time, adding a 24-hour shutdown was alone resulting in a loss of Rs1.3bn.

Sees ‘flawed’ policies behind lawlessness

Mr Waqqas emphasised that the government should refrain from scapegoating internet for the deteriorating security situation when the root cause lied in “misguided priorities and flawed policies”. He said that during PM Imran Khan’s tenure, the country experienced a period of exemplary peace. After the ouster of teh PTI-led government, the country witnessed a renewed wave of terrorism, he said, adding that “self-centered and short-sighted” leaders, who stashed all their assets abroad, were imposed on the country.

“The power-hungry clique’s ill-advised policy will have far-reaching devastating economic consequences for the country, including the loss of substantial foreign exchange earnings and potential business contracts,” he said.

He alleged that despite the government’s much-touted plans, such as the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative and the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, the country’s economic flight would remain a dream.

Mr Waqqas advised the government to not rely on fairy tales and the unrealistic plans that had failed to deliver tangible results. Instead, he pressed the government to focus on crafting a well-orchestrated strategy that leverages the vast potential of the IT sector to propel economic growth and drive meaningful progress.

He sounded the alarm that the “ill-conceived” policy would further erode the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan, pushing the country to the brink of a complete business meltdown.

By prioritising their own interests over the nation’s well-being, Mr Waqqas feared, the government risked undermining the very foundations of economy.

He urged the government to rethink its approach and prioritise uninterrupted, high-speed internet access to bolster IT exports and revitalise Pakistan’s struggling economy.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2025