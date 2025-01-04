E-Paper | January 04, 2025

Remittance survey for expatriates launched

Amin Ahmed Published January 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched the Pakistan Remittance Survey 2025 to better understand the dynamics of remittance flows.

All overseas Pakistanis have been advised to participate in the survey. In this regard, all Pakistani embassies, high commissions and consulates have been asked to share the survey link with Pakistanis living in their respective countries via various communication channels, including social media, WhatsApp groups, and community welfare attaché offices.

A questionnaire has been sent to all Pakistani embassies in which overseas Pakistanis have been asked to share the length of their stay in a particular country and whether they ever send remittance to Pakistan.

The State Bank survey also asked overseas Pakistanis when they arrived in the host country — in the 1990s, 2010s, or after 2020.

The central bank launched similar surveys in 2022 and 2023 in the aftermath of Covid-19 in 2021, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan embassies abroad and other stakeholders.

The Pakistan embassy in the United Arab Emirates and the Consulate in Dubai requested Pakistanis to participate in the SBP survey.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2025

