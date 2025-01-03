Peace committees formed in Parachinar to end violence following jirga agreement: official

Peace committees have been constituted following the successful peace agreement between warring sides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s restive Kurram district, the deputy commissioner (DC) confirmed on Friday.

A grand jirga succeeded in securing a peace accord on Wednesday after three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire amid violence in the area. Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since last month, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

Residents in Upper Kurram’s Parachinar have also been staging a sit-in since December 20 — which remains ongoing — against the law and order situation as well as road closures. Demonstrators announced a day ago that they would end their protest only when the roads are opened for traffic and made safe for public travel.

Kurram DC Javedullah Mehsud confirmed to Dawn.com today that following the grand peace jirga, peace committees comprising local tribal and political leaders were established.

“These committees, comprising people from all sects, include 27 members from Lower Kurram and 48 members from Upper Kurram,” he said.

Mehsud added the district’s issue was not terrorism but a land and tribal dispute being “painted as a sectarian issue”.

According to the peace agreement, local leaders have to surrender their weapons to authorities within 15 days, while bunkers around Kurram will be destroyed within one month.

Speaking about the supply convoy, the DC said the first convoy carrying food and other supplies was due to leave for Parachinar on Saturday. He added that it would be protected by police on its way to Parachinar.

“Other law enforcement agencies will be present at all times to assist the police in case of any emergency,” he said.

“Local leaders have eased the lives of locals by putting aside personal and tribal disputes and guaranteeing the safety of passengers, food and supplies,” DC Mehsud added.

“Due to the closure of roads for more than 80 days, people have faced difficulties due to the lack of basic facilities and timely medicines in Kurram.”

Separately, KP government spokesperson Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif also said that comprehensive security and travel arrangements were being made for the convoy scheduled.

In line with the Apex Committee’s directive, he said the region would be cleared of weapons and bunkers.

He also confirmed that, as per the agreement, both parties were expected to submit a coordinated plan within 15 days for the collection of weapons.

He emphasised that the display and use of weapons would be banned, and fundraising for the purchase of arms would not be allowed.

Barrister Saif warned that any group attempting to engage in military action after the demolition of bunkers would be treated as terrorists and strict action would be taken.