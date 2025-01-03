E-Paper | January 03, 2025

Pakistan, Iran strengthen defence ties with naval collaboration

Iranian navy officials being briefed onboard Pakistan Navy ship RASADGAR. — Pakistan Navy
Pakistan navy ships visited Port Bandar Abbas, Iran during an overseas deployment to the Arabian Gulf, according to a press release from the Pakistan Navy issued on Thursday.

Iran and Pakistan have a history of close ties, particularly in military cooperation. Earlier collaborations include defence agreements aimed at combatting terrorism, increasing border security and promoting regional peace.

“During an overseas deployment to the Arabian Gulf, Pakistan Navy (PN) ships RASADGAR and AZMAT, along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship DASHT, visited Port Bandar Abbas, Iran,” the statement said.

Earlier, Iranian Consul General Hassan Darwishvand expressed Tehran’s goal of increasing trade between Pakistan and Iran to $10 billion, emphasising the need for cooperation.

“In a significant move to boost bilateral defence relations, Pakistan Navy (PN) ships RASADGAR and AZMAT, accompanied by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship DASHT, visited Iran’s Port Bandar Abbas during their overseas deployment to the Arabian Gulf,” the statement said.

The visit marked another milestone in the growing defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The statement highlighted that the visit included high-level meetings between Pakistani and Iranian naval officials, exchange programmes, and discussions focused on fostering maritime cooperation.

Both sides reiterated the importance of enhancing interoperability to address shared challenges such as maritime security and regional stability, it added.

“As Iran and Pakistan continue to deepen their defence and military collaboration, the recent naval engagements serve as a testament to their shared goals of fostering regional stability and addressing common maritime challenges.”

