Curriculum changes worry Syria’s minority groups

AFP Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 10:00am
Fighters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham hold a man during ‘security checks’ in Homs to find ‘remnants’ of ousted president Bashar al-Assad’s forces.—Reuters
DAMASCUS: Syria’s education minister on Thursday sought to minimise curriculum changes announced this week by the new government, after activists denounced them as “extremist” and potentially harmful to religious minorities.

The amendments were announced on Wednesday on the Facebook page of the interim leadership’s education ministry, a little under a month since forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

The changes include scrapping poetry relating to women and love. The national anthem has also been removed from textbooks, with the ministry describing it as “the (Assad) regime’s anthem”.

And the nationalistic phrase “to sacrifice one’s life in defence of his homeland” has been replaced with “to sacrifice one’s life for the sake of Allah”.

Education Minister Nazir al-Qadri, in a statement shared on Telegram on Thursday, said the changes were only meant to scrap “glorifying” references to the deposed president and correct misinterpretations of the Holy Quran.

“The curricula in all Syrian schools will remain as is until specialised committees are formed to review and audit” them, he said.

“We have only ordered the deletion of parts glorifying the defunct Assad regime, and we have adopted pictures of the Syrian Revolution flag instead of the defunct regime flag,” Qadri said. The changes have sparked controversy, with many taking to social media to express outrage.

Activist and journalist Shiyar Khaleal lambasted the changes in a Facebook post, warning that “education based on extremist ideologies may shape individuals whose ideas threaten regional and international security”. The new authorities face the daunting task of rebuilding state institutions shaped by the Assad family’s five-decade rule, but some Syrians have voiced concerns that they may be overstepping their interim capacity.

“Changing the curriculum under the supervision of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is not just an educational danger, but a long-term threat to the social fabric and future of Syria,” said Khaleal.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2025

