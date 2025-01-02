Shafqat appointed new FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan has been appointed as new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He will replace Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who will soon take charge as Pakistan’s ambassador to France.
Shafqat Khan, 55, currently serving as additional foreign secretary for Europe, is a diplomat with over 30 years of experience in the Foreign Service of Pakistan.
Since joining the service in 1993, he has held a range of prominent positions, including ambassadorial roles in Russia (2020-23) and Poland (2017-2020), director general for Europe at the Foreign Office (2016-17), deputy permanent representative to Pakistan’s Mission at the United Nations in Geneva (2010-13), and diplomatic adviser to the National Assembly speaker (2014-15).
Mr Khan has also served as counsellor for political and strategic affairs at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing and on various desks at the headquarters, including India directorate. His academic background includes King’s College, London; Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad; and Uppsala University, Sweden.
Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.