Three arrested for illegally hunting Markhor in Takato Range

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 08:59am

QUETTA: Three people, including two government employees, were arrested on Thursday for illegally hunting the rare Suleiman Markhor in the mountainous Takato Range.

Authorities also recovered the remains of the hunted Markhor along with weapons used in the illegal activity.

According to officials, the hunting occurred in the Takato area, situated between Quetta and Pishin, within the jurisdiction of Bostan in Pishin district. This area is a designated protected zone.

Assistant Commissioner Karizat Amir Hamza Baloch said a successful operation was carried out in the Bostan Industrial Zone with the assistance of the Levies Force. The operation was based on intelligence gathered from Levies about ongoing illegal hunting activities.

During the operation, three suspects were apprehended. They had killed the Markhor and were attempting to transport its body down the mountain in a jeep during the night. The arrested individuals include two government employees — police officer Izhar Ahmad and WASA emplo­yee Musawir Jan. The third suspect was identified as Saddam Khan. All three were residents of Bostan.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 9, 16B and other provisions of the Balochistan Wildlife Act, 2014.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2025

