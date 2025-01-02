2nd round of PTI-govt talks to cool political temperatures ends with 3rd set for next week

The second round of talks between the PTI and the government to cool down political temperatures ended on Thursday with the 3rd meeting set for next week.

The first meeting between committees representing the government and the opposition PTI took place on Dec 23, kicking off long-anticipated talks between the rival parties to defuse prevailing political tensions.

A notification issued by the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat on Monday said that NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would chair an in-camera meeting between the negotiating teams of the federal government and PTI on January 2 (today).

The meeting kicked off under the NA speaker’s oversight and is being attended by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja from the opposition while from the government side are attending PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and others.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Ayub said, “Our agenda for the negotiations is clear. The release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26.”

Terming the negotiations “necessary”, Ayub said the PTI would present its points. “Negotiations will happen. We will know the intentions of the government. We will see what happens,” he added.

The opposition leader further said, “We need to sit and talk with them, we’re politicians, not a commando force. This is a Form 47 government, we are talking with them out of necessity.”

“We will talk to them without prejudice to our stance.”

Separately, Sadiq said earlier in the day that he was present “to facilitate the talks”. “I am getting positive feedback from both the opposition and the government,” he added.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, he said, “When they sit together today, then hopefully solutions to problems will be found.”

Sadiq said the previous meeting had discussed the Charter of democracy and it would come up again in today’s talks.

“These negotiations will end the bitterness and improve the situation.”

Sources had said that the PTI had decided to limit itself to two initial demands in today’s talks; the release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26.

Background discussions with party leaders revealed that it was annoyed by the “illogical and absurd statements” about the talks, being issued by government ministers, and wanted the ruling party to review its “nonsensical approach and create a favourable environment for talks”.

Sources had said the party would share these demands with the government in writing today and was hoping for a resolution of these issues as confidence-building measures, before moving forward.

More to follow.