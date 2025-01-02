Islamabad, New Delhi exchange lists of prisoners, N-installations

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of Pakistani and Indian prisoners remain in custody in each other’s countries despite completing their sentences.

This situation came to light during the biennial exchange of prisoner lists conducted through diplomatic channels on Wednesday.

The simultaneous exchange in Islamabad and New Delhi took place under the provisions of the 2008 Consular Access Agree­ment, which mandates both countries to share these lists biannually on Jan 1 and July 1.

According to the latest lists, 108 Pakistanis in Indian jails have served their sentences, while 183 Indians held in Pakistani prisons have also completed their terms.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office urged India to release and repatriate 52 civilian prisoners and 56 fishermen whose sentences have been completed and nationalities confirmed.

Similarly, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called on Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 183 Indian prisoners who have finished their sentences.

As per the lists exchanged, Pakistan is holding a total of 266 Indian prisoners, comprising 49 civilian detainees and 217 fishermen. Meanwhile, India has reported holding 462 Pakistani prisoners, including 381 civilians and 81 fishermen.

The issue of prisoners remains a sensitive humanitarian concern in the strained bilateral relations. The Pakistan-India Judicial Committee on Prisoners, established in 2007 to address such matters, has been inactive since its last meeting in 2013 due to heightened tensions and the suspension of comprehensive bilateral dialogue by India.

“India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country,” the MEA stated.

The Indian government also urged Pakistan to provide consular access to 18 individuals believed to be Indian citizens currently held in Pakistan without such access and to expedite the nationality verification process for 76 detainees believed to be Pakistani, whose repatriation remains pending.

Islamabad, on its part, reiterated its demand for consular access to 38 defence personnel who went missing during the wars of 1965 and 1971. It also called on New Del­­hi to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners awaiting release and repatriation.

Nuclear lists

Pakistan and India also exchanged lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities following a decades-old agreement aimed at preventing attacks on such sites.

The annual exchange this year marked the 34th consecutive year of compliance under the Agree­m­ent on Prohibition of Attacks aga­inst Nuclear Installations and Faci­lities since it started from Jan 1, 1992.

The Agreement, signed on Dec 31, 1988, and enforced since Jan 27, 1991, requires both countries to inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities covered under its scope on the first day of each calendar year.

In Islamabad, a representative of the Indian High Commission received Pakistan’s list of nuclear facilities from officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Simultaneously, in New Delhi, a representative of the Pakistan High Commission was handed India’s list at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office emp­ha­sised the significance of the exchange, stating, “The exchange took place pursuant to the Agre­ement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also acknowledged the event, highlighting that the exchange occurred “through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.”

Despite ongoing political and military tensions, the uninterrupted annual exchange shows the persistence of mutual adherence to this confidence-building measure.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025