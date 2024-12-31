E-Paper | December 31, 2024

Chinese teens jailed for classmate’s murder

Reuters Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 09:55am

BEIJING: A court in northern China handed lengthy prison terms to two teenagers for murdering their classmate with a shovel in March, state media said on Monday, in a case that triggered heated public debate on juvenile delinquency.

The male suspects surnamed Zhang and Li were sentenced to life and 12 years in jail respectively for intentional homicide by a court in the city of Handan in the province of Hebei, CCTV said, but no motive was given.

The court found the methods of the killing “were particularly cruel, and the circumstances were particularly heinous”, it added. A third suspect surnamed Ma escaped with a sentence of “special correctional education”, in line with the law, the broadcaster said. All three were aged 13 at the time of the murder.

They were detained the day after the body of the 13-year-old victim, surnamed Wang, was found on March 10, buried in a shallow pit in an abandoned greenhouse on the city’s outskirts, state media said.

The court said Zhang bore principal responsibility for killing Wang with a shovel and initially devised the murder plan, while Li, his main accomplice, joined in the killing and subsequent burial.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Age of anger

Age of anger

Arifa Noor
Discussions on Pakistani politics can be so focused on personalities that little else seems to matter.

Editorial

Charter of economy
Updated 31 Dec, 2024

Charter of economy

Before a consensus on economy is sought, the govt must resolve tensions with the opposition and reduce political temperatures.
Madressah compromise
31 Dec, 2024

Madressah compromise

A CLASH between the ruling coalition and the clerical old guard over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act,...
Safety at work
31 Dec, 2024

Safety at work

PAKISTAN’S first comprehensive occupational safety and health (OSH) profile exposes the inadequacies of worker...
Climate reckoning
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

Climate reckoning

Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.
SOE burden
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

SOE burden

PAKISTAN’S state-owned enterprises are haemorrhaging, putting a tremendous burden on the debt-ridden ...
Unlearning hate
30 Dec, 2024

Unlearning hate

THE problem of xenophobia and intolerance are deep-rooted in our society. An important study conducted some years ...