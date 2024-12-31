NA panel seeks roadmap to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce has recommended a sectoral roadmap and measures to promote exports.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, reviewed the implementation status of previous recommendations.

The committee also evaluated the Trading Corporation of Pakistan’s (TCP) performance.

Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul informed the committee that to highlight the significance of sectoral consultations for competitiveness and export development, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan also held internal meetings to formulate sector-specific strategies.

The committee recommended preparing and presenting a proposal regarding the sectoral export roadmap in the next meeting.

At the same time, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan was also directed to brief the committee after incorporating its observations.

The TCP chairman sought the committee’s support to recover dues outstanding against the federal and provincial governments. The committee appreciated the proposal.

The committee constituted a new sub-committee under the Convenership of Khurshid Ahmed Junejo with Asad Alam Niazi, Usama Ahmed Mela and Muhammad Mobeen Arif as its members.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2024